Abhijeet Dipke gets cockroach-themed rakhi with ‘istefa’ message this Raksha Bandhan

Dipke shared photographs of him celebrating Raksha Bandhan on his social media handles, with a cockroach-shaped Rakhi seen on his wrist. He shared another solo photograph of the rakhi, which had the message, “Rakhi aur isteefa mubarak.”

Dipke founded the CJP, with the cockroach as its distinctive symbol, with the organisation being vocal on youth issues, specifically education. It organised protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar – which continued for 36 days – and other parts of the countries against alleged irregularities in NEET, which ended after the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The term “cockroach” was taken by a remark made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during a hearing in May, which then sparked the Gen-Z movement. CJI Kant had used the term while criticising what he described as increasing and unwarranted attacks on the judiciary and the legal system.