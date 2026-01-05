Abhishek Banerjee lauds courage of Sunali Khatun as she gives birth to baby boy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday expressed his joy over the birth of a healthy baby boy to Sunali Khatun at Rampurhat Medical College in Birbhum. Abhishek Banerjee praised Sunali for displaying “extraordinary courage and resolve” amid the alleged injustice. (PTI file photo)

In a series of posts on X, Banerjee described the moment as "deeply moving" and "profound," particularly given the challenges Khatun faced.

He alleged that she was "falsely branded as a Bangladeshi and forcibly deported to Bangladesh by the Delhi Police and the Union Government," calling it a "shocking abuse of power." He praised Sunali for displaying "extraordinary courage and resolve" amid the alleged injustice.

In X post, Banerjee wrote, "I am deeply moved and genuinely heartened to learn that Sunali Khatun has given birth to a healthy baby boy at Rampurhat Medical College, Birbhum. This moment of joy feels even more profound against the backdrop of the injustice she was subjected to. In a shocking abuse of power, she was FALSELY BRANDED as a Bangladeshi and FORCIBLY DEPORTED TO BANGLADESH by the Delhi Police and the Union Government."

Banerjee further stated that the ordeal was a violation of dignity that no citizen, especially a pregnant mother, should endure. He praised Sunali for displaying “extraordinary courage and resolve” amid the alleged injustice. He added that he would personally visit Rampurhat Medical College on Saturday to meet Sunali and her newborn and convey his best wishes.

"Her ordeal was a violation of dignity that no citizen, least of all a pregnant mother, should ever be forced to endure. Yet, through it all, Sunali displayed extraordinary courage and resolve. This is a triumph of humanity. Tomorrow, during my visit to Birbhum, I will personally meet Sunali at the hospital to convey my best wishes to her and her newborn. My prayers remain with her family," he added in the post.

On December 5 2025, Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old son, who were earlier deported from India on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals, returned to India following a directive from the Supreme Court.

Upon her arrival in Mada, on the border with Bangladesh, Sunali Khatun expressed relief and gratitude and requested that her husband be brought back as well.

The Supreme Court had directed the Centre to bring back woman Sunali Khatun and her 8-year-old child from Bangladesh. The Centre submitted an undertaking before the Court that the family would be brought back on humanitarian grounds.

The apex court directed the government to ensure free medical facilities for the woman, considering her advanced pregnancy, and to take care of her son as well.

Sonali Khatun claims to be the daughter of Bhodu Sheikh, who is an Indian citizen.