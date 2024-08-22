Abhishek Banerjee of TMC breaks silence amid protests over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: ‘State govts must...’

Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress on Thursday on reacted to reports of a number of recent rape cases across the country amid the ongoing outrage and protests over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Taking to social media platform X, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Over the past 10 days, while the nation has been protesting against the #RGKarMedicalcollege incident and demanding justice, 900 RAPES have occurred across different parts of India - DURING THE VERY TIME WHEN PEOPLE WERE ON THE STREETS PROTESTING AGAINST THIS HORRIBLE CRIME.”

Sadly, a lasting solution still remains largely undiscussed, he added.

According to Abhishek Banerjee, in the last 10 days, 90 rape cases were reported every day. He also urged state governments to act and urgently push the Union government for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice.

“With 90 RAPES REPORTED DAILY, 4 EVERY HOUR AND 1 EVERY 15 MINUTES - the urgency for a decisive action is clear. We need strong laws that mandate TRIALS & CONVICTIONS WITHIN 50 days, followed by the severest punishments, not just empty promises. State governments must act and urgently push the Union for a comprehensive anti-rape law that ensures swift and strict justice. Anything less is merely symbolic and tragically ineffective,” Abhishek Banerjee added.

As doctors across the country continue to protest over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, differences in the Trinamool Congress ranks have come to the fore. The question is doing the rounds in political circles if everything is fine within the Trinamool Congress.

The question was raised is over the silence of Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the day-to-day activities of the party amid the current political situation in Bengal.