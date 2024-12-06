‘Cong leaders have so much money’: BJP on cash recovered from Abhishek Manu Singhvi's Rajya Sabha seat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday hit out at the Congress after a wad of currency notes was recovered from the bench of grand old party's MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress' Abhishek Manu Singhvi

'Congress leaders have so much money that they don't even bother to take account of the money which is left (on the bench in Parliament). Since no leader came to collect the money, it raises doubts on many sources of the money that people know whose money it is but they don't come to collect it. This incident should be investigated," Trivedi told ANI.

Trivedi also accused Congress of avoiding accountability, saying,"Congress, which used to question everything, is today refusing to give an account of the case recovered from Parliament."

Manoj Tiwari, the BJP MP from North East Delhi, said, “A bundle of notes has been recovered from the bench. This is a matter of investigation. The Vice President of India has ordered an inquiry into the matter. I am surprised as to where the bundle of notes are being recovered from Congress leaders... this incident should be investigated.”

Rajya Sabha chairman orders probe

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar said a wad of cash was discovered on the seat of Singhvi during a routine anti-sabotage check.

The cash was found under seat number 222, currently allotted to the Congress leader, who represents Telangana. Dhankhar informed the House that an investigation is underway.

Responding to the Vice President's statement, Singhvi said,"I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1:30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch."



"At 1:30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat," he added.



(With ANI inputs)