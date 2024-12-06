Abhishek Manu Singhvi's first reaction to Jagdeep Dhankhar's currency notes disclosure: ‘Bizarre…comical’

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday expressed astonishment following Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s disclosure that a wad of currency notes was found from his assigned seat during a routine anti-sabotage check. The incident has sparked heated discussions in the Upper House. Congress Member of Parliament and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses the media.(ANI file)

“I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I reached the House yesterday at 12:57pm, stayed for three minutes until adjournment at 1pm, and then spent 30 minutes in the canteen with Ayodhya Prasad before leaving. I have no knowledge of this matter," Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters.

He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation, highlighting concerns over security. “If people can place items on any seat, it raises serious questions about safety. Any lapses by security agencies must be fully exposed.”

"I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is raised. Of course, there must be an inquiry as to how people can come and put anything anywhere in any seat. It means that each of us must have a seat where the seat itself can be locked and the key can be carried home by the MP because everybody can then do things on the seat and make allegations about this. If it was not tragic and serious, it would have been comical," Singhvi told news agency ANI.

Mallikarjun Kharge criticises naming of MP

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Chairman for naming Abhishek Singhvi while the investigation was still underway. "When a matter is under investigation, no member’s name should be mentioned. Such actions are premature and could tarnish reputations," Mallikarjun Kharge said, urging restraint until the probe concludes.

Chairman Dhankhar Defends Disclosure

Responding to Kharge, Jagdeep Dhankhar clarified that he acted responsibly by ensuring an investigation was launched immediately. “I sought to verify whether the member in question was present in the House. Beyond that, I refrained from making any assumptions,” he said, calling for decorum in addressing the issue.

Government calls for scrutiny

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju questioned how such an incident could occur within the highly secure premises of Parliament. “No one carries bundles of cash into the Rajya Sabha. This incident must be thoroughly scrutinised," Rijiju said, emphasising the need for transparency.