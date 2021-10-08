Home / India News / Chief economic advisor steps down, writes what he learnt from PM Modi, Sitharaman, Dhoni, Sourav, Dravid
Chief economic advisor steps down, writes what he learnt from PM Modi, Sitharaman, Dhoni, Sourav, Dravid

The social media note bears the style of his Economic Survey as KV Subramanian managed to bring in Sourav Ganguly, Dhoni and Rahul Dravid in his farewell message.
Chief economic advisor KV Subramanian has posted a note on Twitter on Friday announcing that he will be going back to academia after completing his term next month.&nbsp;
Published on Oct 08, 2021 06:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Chief economic advisor KV Subramanian has decided to return to academia as he completes his three years' tenure as the economic advisor next month. In a heartfelt note he posted on Twitter, Subramanian said it was an absolute privilege to serve the nation every day. He said he had the privilege to witness PM Modi's intuitive understanding of economic policy coupled with an unmistakable determination. In his note, he remembered finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a "scholar at heart". The social media note bears the style of his Economic Survey as he manages to bring in Sourav Ganguly, Dhoni and Rahul Dravid in his farewell message. 

Subramanian has worked with several financial institutions and is currently a professor at the Indian School of Business. He is also associated with Emory University in the United States.

 

"In close to three decades of my professional life, I am yet to encounter a more inspiring leader than the honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. His intuitive understanding of economic policy combined with an unmistakable determination to use to same to elevate the lives of common citizens. In my close interactions, I had the privilege t witness the combination in action -- be it in taking the tough decisions that do not fall prey to optimal populism but tangibly improve citizen's lives, or in the courage of conviction to think out of the box and enact path-breaking reforms amid a once-in-a-century crisis when the rest of the world was merely content on tiding through the pandemic," the CEA said heaping praises on PM Modi.

"Nirmala Sitharaman who is a scholar at heart has been instrumental in the Economic Surveys carrying their free spirit.. Madam's sense of humour and easy manner play a critical role in enabling a healthy debate that is so essential amidst epochal change," Subramanian wrote adding that the finance minister once took the draft chapters of Economic Surveys to read on a flight.

"This process (of Economic Survey) has taught me to carefully pick a team of talented and motivated professionals in a way that Sourav Ganguly exemplified, remaining calm while continually paddling underneath as Dhoni epitomised, and always putting the nation first in a way that Rahul Gandhi demonstrated," he wrote.

