News / India News / ‘Abuse of provisions’: ED skips summons, hits out at Tamil Nadu police

‘Abuse of provisions’: ED skips summons, hits out at Tamil Nadu police

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 28, 2023 09:04 AM IST

The federal agency's reaction came as it did not respond to summons issued by Tamil Nadu police in connection with the arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in connection with an alleged bribery case on December 1

Chennai:

An ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified on Wednesday. (PTI)
An ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified on Wednesday after the federal agency accused the state police of “abusing” the law with a “sole motive” to prevent it from investigating cases of corruption.

The federal agency’s reaction came as it did not respond to summons issued by Tamil Nadu police in connection with the arrest of ED officer Ankit Tiwari, who was arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in connection with an alleged bribery case on December 1.

Tiwari was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of 20 lakh from a government doctor, threatening to reopen a case against him. The DVAC also raided ED’s sub-zonal office in Madurai district on that day. On December 23, the Madurai city police issued summons to ED officials to appear on Tuesday in connection with the case.

In a statement, ED’s assistant director in Madurai, Atul Gupta, said although the notice was issued on December 23, the agency received it only on December 26, by which time the date and time of the summons had lapsed.

The central agency also said that the notice did not carry any office seal and “does not even disclose the name and identity of the person issuing the notice.” It also did not convey reasons for the summons, it said, adding: “... the Notice simply mentions to answer certain queries.”

ED also reiterated their accusation that some identified people, along with the DVAC, had entered their Madurai office and collected copies of key documents – a claim that has already been rejected by the police.

“Please note that this office (being sub-zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement) is conducting investigations under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in various high-profile cases, including illegal mining, high profile corruption cases, public investment fraud cases, bank frauds etc,” the statement said.

“Since, we have grievance that such kind of repeated illegal acts and abuse of provisions of CrPC is being done with the sole motive to prevent this office from conducting lawful investigations into cases of corruption registered in the State and by the powerful persons of the State; we have also filed a criminal complaint,” it added, referring to their complaint against DVAC with Tamil Nadu’s director general of police Shankar Jiwal on December 2, along with a reminder on December 16 to register a first information report.

“Here also, we would like you to appreciate that such kind of abrupt and sudden notice without even informing the subject matter of the notice, creates unnecessary impediment in the smooth office functioning,” the agency said.

    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

