ACB arrests Jodhpur discom lineman for accepting 10,000 bribe

JODHPUR:A lineman from the assistant engineer’s office, Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Jodhpur Discom), was arrested by the Jodhpur Rural Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 from the complainant at Kettukala on Saturday. Khemchand had already taken ₹ 3,000 as a bribe from the complainant, said a police officer (HT/ For representation only)

Director general of ACB, Ravi Prakash Meharda, said that the Jodhpur Rural Unit had received a complaint from a resident alleging that Khemchand, a technician grade-I (lineman) in the electricity department at Ketukala, was harassing him by demanding a bribe of ₹15,000 for services related to his electricity connection.

Following the complaint, a team led by additional superintendent of police, Paras Soni, laid a trap. Khemchand was caught red-handed while accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant as part of the bribe demand, said a police officer.

Investigation revealed that during the verification stage, Khemchand had already taken ₹3,000 as a bribe from the complainant, added the officer.