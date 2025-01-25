Menu Explore
ACB arrests Jodhpur discom lineman for accepting 10,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2025 03:59 PM IST

A resident alleged that Khemchand, a technician grade-I (lineman) in the electricity department at Ketukala, was harassing him by demanding a bribe of ₹15,000 for services related to his electricity connection

JODHPUR:A lineman from the assistant engineer’s office, Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (Jodhpur Discom), was arrested by the Jodhpur Rural Unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accepting a bribe of 10,000 from the complainant at Kettukala on Saturday.

Khemchand had already taken <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 as a bribe from the complainant, said a police officer (HT/ For representation only)
Khemchand had already taken 3,000 as a bribe from the complainant, said a police officer (HT/ For representation only)

Director general of ACB, Ravi Prakash Meharda, said that the Jodhpur Rural Unit had received a complaint from a resident alleging that Khemchand, a technician grade-I (lineman) in the electricity department at Ketukala, was harassing him by demanding a bribe of 15,000 for services related to his electricity connection.

Following the complaint, a team led by additional superintendent of police, Paras Soni, laid a trap. Khemchand was caught red-handed while accepting 10,000 from the complainant as part of the bribe demand, said a police officer.

Investigation revealed that during the verification stage, Khemchand had already taken 3,000 as a bribe from the complainant, added the officer.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
