ACB conducts raids against government officials across 17 locations in Karnataka

The anti-corruption bureau of the Karnataka police conducted raids at 17 locations across the state as part of its investigations against five government officials on Friday, the organisation said.

“ACB teams are conducting raids across the state since early morning,” the ACB said in a release. “[Searches are] on at Bengaluru, Chintamani, Mysuru, Hunasuru, Udupi, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Karwar,” it said.

According to the bureau, the officials under question are R Shridhar, additional registrar of a co-operative society in Bengaluru and Bisetappa, additional director of town planning in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, East.

Hamsaveni, deputy director of agriculture, Davanagere, D Manjunmathaiah, a reader at the Government College of Teachers Education in Mangaluru and K Mani, junior engineer at the Mysuru Urban Development Authority are also being searched.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 10:26 IST