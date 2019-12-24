ACB files new affidavit over Pawar clean chit

india

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:50 IST

NAGPUR

Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Parambir Singh has retracted a statement he made about his predecessor overlooking a key communication from the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC) that was key to granting former water resources development (WRD) minister and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar a clean chit in a multi-crore-rupee irrigation scandal.

Singh has claimed that VIDC’s communication, dated 26 March, 2018 was received by the ACB’s Amravati office along with a report dated 20 March, 2018, which cited section 25 of the VIDC Act to justify the bypassing of the state government and submitting files directly to the then WRD Minister.

The then ACB director Sanjay Barve, in an affidavit filed on November 26, 2018, had rejected the justification offered by VIDC in its communication dated March 26, 2018 in response to one sent by ACB superintendent of police (Amravati) trying to exonerate Pawar of any wrongdoing and justifying his orders to send files directly to him.

Justifying the U-turn by the ACB, Parambir Singh had claimed that his predecessor did not notice one VIDC report of March 26, 2018 that was filed in response to a query by the SP to WRD ministry and that its reports weren’t mentioned by him to n his 2018 affidavit.

Parambir Singh, in a personal affidavit filed before the Nagpur benchof the Bombay high court, on Tuesday offered an apology for making a sweeping statement about his predecessor and present Mumbai commissioner of police Sanjay Barve ignoring the VIDC’s communication.

In the affidavit, he said his predecessor mentioned the VIDC report, but “does not deal with it in remaining portion of his affidavit” and also cited an order by the high court dated October 17, 2018 which asked ACB to complete the scrutiny of the communication.

Amending his affidavit dated December 19, Singh, while offering an apology for the confusion, has corrected some paragraphs.

The seemingly innocuous affidavit filed by ACB head has raised a question mark over the clean chit offered to Ajit Pawar by the ACB, which concluded that there had been no criminal liability on the part of Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam. The conclusion was based on VIDC’s communication by which Pawar’s action to bypass the WRD secretary was justified.

Barve, in his November 26, 2018 affidavit, had clearly stated that there had been a “recurring pattern” in the entire irrigation scam, citing the inflating of tender costs, awarding of work to favoured contractors and without obtaining any sanction from the government and keeping the secretary of the WRD ministry in the dark.

The former ACB head accused Pawar of presiding over a regime in which “procedures were bypassed, pecuniary benefits were passed on, sub-standard work allowed leading to drain upon public exchequer.”