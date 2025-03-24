Accident at bullet train project site in Gujarat's Ahmedabad cancels 25 trains

A segmental launching gantry used for construction at a bullet train project site near Gujarat's Ahmedabad accidentally skid from its position and affected the adjoining railway line. This was part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor. Restoration work underway after a segmental launching gantry (crane) skidded and fell near Vatva-Ropda Road, in Ahmedabad(PTI)

The gantry used for viaduct construction was retracting after completing the launch of concrete grinder.

Senior National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) officials, who are already present at the spot, said that non casualty reported in the incident.

While the incident, which took place around 11 pm on Sunday at Vatva, did not cause any damage to the erected structure, it did affect rail traffic.

In view of the incident, at least 25 trains were cancelled and 15 others were partially cancelled, while five were rescheduled and six diverted, an official from the Ahmedabad railway division said.

Rail officials said that efforts were underway to clear the railway path line so that traffic can resume as soon as possible. A NHSRCL official said that heavy duty road cranes were also engaged in the process.

The rail traffic was affected on the down line between Vatva and Ahmedabad stations.

Among the cancelled trains are, Vatva-Borivali Express, Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Express, Vadodara-Vatva Intercity, Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen, Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity, Vadnagar-Valsad-Vadnagar Express and Vatva-Anand MEMU.

Meanwhile, trains such as the Ahmedabad-MGR Chennai Humsafar Express, Rajkot-Secunderabad Express and some other trains were rescheduled.

A helpline number has also been launched by railway authorities to assist passengers.

