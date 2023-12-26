close_game
Accused murdered Chennai techie out of jealousy, say police

Accused murdered Chennai techie out of jealousy, say police

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 26, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Preliminary probe has revealed that Vetrimaran was apparently jealous that the victim was getting close to another colleague, said a police officer

CHENNAI: A Madurai woman, was chained, slashed with a blade and set afire allegedly by her childhood friend as he was “jealous that she was talking to other men”, police said on Monday.

R Nandini, a 26-year-old software engineer, was assaulted and set on fire by Vetrimaran, said police
R Nandini, a 26-year-old software engineer, was assaulted and set on fire by Vetrimaran, said police

R Nandini, a 26-year-old software engineer, was assaulted and set on fire by Vetrimaran, who had undergone a sex reassignment surgery.

The 27-year-old accused — known as Pandi Maheshwari before the surgery — and the victim went to an all-girls school together and worked at the same company in Chennai.

The accused has told police he went through a sex reassignment surgery with the purpose of marrying the woman, officers said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that Vetrimaran was apparently jealous that the victim was getting close to another colleague, said a police officer, asking not to be named. “The accused underwent a sex reassignment surgery a few months ago with the sole reason to marry the victim but she did not reciprocate his feelings,” the officer added.

On the night of December 23, Vetrimaran called Nandini for a meeting to a secluded place in Ponmar, located about 15 km away from Chennai, on the pretext of giving her a birthday surprise.

The victim was later chained up and slashed with a blade, before she was set on fire.

Locals found Nandini with burn injuries and informed police, who rushed her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, an officer familiar with the matter said.

“When we reached the spot, she was conscious and gave us Vetrimaran’s contact number... Initially, he came to identify Nandini but later disappeared,” the officer added.

He was nabbed on Sunday from Tambaram and produced before a local court which remanded him in 15-day judicial custody.

Another senior police officer familiar with the probe said: “Vetrimaran became over-possessive when he noticed Nandini talking to other male friends. The two also had an argument over this.” “He has confessed to the murder and showed us the weapons and the vehicle he used to commit the murder,” the officer added.

(With agency inputs)

