Accused of rape, Tripura MLA marries complainant

A legislator of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has married a woman, who had accused him of raping her.

The IPFT is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.

Last month, the woman had filed a case against the MLA, Dhananjoy Tripura, at Agartala Women’s Police Station. She had alleged that Tripura had raped her on the pretext of marrying her.

She had also claimed that the legislator maintained an intimate relationship with her but later refused to tie the nuptial knot.

Tripura, a first-time MLA, had then termed the allegation as a ploy of the Opposition to malign him and later moved Tripura high court, which had on June 1 rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

The accused MLA’s lawyer, Amit Debbarma, said that the couple got married according to Hindu rituals at a local temple, but their marriage documents are yet to be submitted in the court.

Debbarma said both parties had come to a compromise and no further complaint would be lodged against each other.

“The couple have applied for marriage registration two or three days back. Once I receive documents of them by tomorrow [Tuesday], I will submit them [to the court],” said Debbarma.

IPFT chief and state revenue minister, NC Debbarma, earlier told the reporters that they had discussed with both the groom and the bride’s families regarding the issue.

The complaint would soon be withdrawn.

The BJP in alliance with the IPFT wrested power in the north-eastern state for the first time in the 2018 assembly elections ending 25 years of Left Front’s rule.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 01:30 IST