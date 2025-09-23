ACP’s son among 4 detained for running over property dealer in road rage case: Police

GURUGRAM: A 42-year-old property dealer out for dinner with his friends was run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Sector 12 of Faridabad at about 1am on Monday after an altercation with a group of men over reckless driving, police said on Tuesday. Police said a murder case was registered following the allegations by the deceased’s family (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the deceased was identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Bhadana Chowk in NIT Faridabad.

Four people have been apprehended in connection with the case and are being questioned, said Fairdabad deputy commissioner of police (Central) Usha Devi, responding to allegations by the victim’s family that the police were trying to shield the accused.

“All four suspects are being quizzed to ascertain what unfolded and who was behind the wheel when Manoj Kumar was run over at the spot,” he said.

One of the four men being questioned is the son of Faridabad’s assistant commissioner of police (Sarai) Rajesh Kumar Lohan, also the owner of the SUV, a Mahindra Thar.

Lohan said his driver had taken the vehicle on Sunday night. “I am fully cooperating with the investigation,” he said.

Police said the incident occurred on the night intervening Sunday and Monday when Manoj Kumar and his friends were meeting up.

Two of his friends, Navdeep Singh and Aman Kumar, were on a motorcycle and were picking dinner for the group when they came across the SUV.

Manoj’s younger brother Vicky said the SUV was performing stunts and driving rashly. The two confronted the Thar occupants. A heated altercation followed.

At some point, the SUV allegedly drove too close to their motorcycle to scare them and later fled towards Sector 12

Navdeep and Aman alerted their friends, including Manoj, who soon reached Sector 12 in a Scorpio vehicle.

“My brother and his friends alighted from their car after spotting the Thar… However, as soon as Navdeep and Aman also reached there, the Thar occupants panicked and fled after hitting my brother,” Vicky added.

Police said Manoj’s friends alerted the police and rushed him to a private hospital in Sector-16 where he soon died in the course of treatment.

On Monday, the victim’s family refused to accept the deceased’s body and accused the police of trying to suppress the case to shield the accused.

The DCP rejected the charge, underlining that the police initially registered an FIR under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. But later in view of the allegations of the deceased’s family, a murder case was registered.