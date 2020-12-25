e-paper
'Act of terrorism': BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader

‘Act of terrorism’: BJP after party worker assaulted by PDP leader

The PDP leader, in his complaint, claimed that the BJP leader had abused some women activists of the party during the victory procession.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 15:45 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media. (HT Photo)
         

A First Information Report has been filed against Peoples Democratic Party leader and former MLC Surinder Choudhary and his supporters for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker, said police on Thursday. The BJP has called the attack an “act of terrorism”.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim has been identified as Ripu Daman Kohli. The former MLC and PDP general secretary had taken out a victory procession to celebrate the victory of the party candidate from Nowshera. Kohli was at his shop in Nowshera when the PDP leader, along with his supporters, barged in and started beating him on Thursday afternoon.

Kohli was later hospitalised at sub district hospital in Nowshera.

However, the PDP leader, in his complaint, claimed that Kohli had abused some women activists of the party during the victory procession.

His remarks angered party workers who then slapped Kohli.

“Barbaric assault on BJP leader Ripu Daman by PDP leader Surinder Choudhary is surely to be seen as act of terrorism by PDP leader at the behest of PDP top leadership,” said Vibodh Gupta, J&K BJP general secretary and former MLC.

Gupta strongly condemned the act and said that PDP leadership has lost the mental balance out of frustration. The leader said the PDP was showing its true colours of hooliganism.

