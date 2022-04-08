Activist who led fight against Triple Talaq Syed Bhai passes away at 87

Mehboob Gaus Shah Qadri, known as Syed Bhai, a veteran social activist who fought to end the Triple Talaq practice, and an advocate of equal civil rights, died in the city at Inamdar Hospital.

He was 87 and is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

He was the author of the book “Dagdavarchi Perani” and former chairman of the Muslim Truth Board.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 for treatment after he collapsed at home. He had surgery on his leg, however, due to old age and respiratory problems, his condition worsened and he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Syed Bhai was influenced by Hamid Dalwai, a social reformer, and he became an active member of the Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal. He later became the chairman of the board.

His sister was orally and unilaterally divorced by her husband, this upset him, who was once a staunch follower of the Ahl-e-Hadith sect. He contacted several Muslim clerics and other congregations, but with their refusal to intervene on the basis that it was a matter of religion, he was upset.

It was only after meeting Hamid Dalwai for guidance, that Syedbhai’s life took a different turn.

On April 18, 1966, Dalwai organised a protest of divorced Muslim women at Mantralaya and in March 1970, he set up a Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal.

Syed Bhai was honoured with Padma Shri in 2020.

The board endorsed this after the central government banned unilateral divorce. In 2017, Syed Bhai and other activists of the Mandal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded a ban on polygamy, nikah and halala.