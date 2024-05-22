 Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2024 09:05 PM IST

Shahrukh Khan hospitalized in Ahmedabad due to heat stroke after attending IPL match; not serious, will be discharged soon. Fans gather outside hospital.

Ahmedabad: Superstar Shahrukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from heat stroke during his visit to the state.

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan greets fans after Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on April 14 (AP)
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan greets fans after Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on April 14 (AP)

“Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised at KD Hospital after he suffered from excessive heat. It is not a serious issue, and he will be discharged soon,” Ahmedabad Rural superintendent of police (SP) Om Prakash Jat, said

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Security has been tightened around the hospital.

Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

As news of the 57-year-old actor’s hospitalisation spread, fans gathered near the multi-speciality hospital on the Sarkhej–Gandhinagar highway, prompting police deployment to manage the crowds.

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9°C on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s maximum of 45.2.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Gujarat until May 25, warning of an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms for those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy work.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has advised residents to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

The city’s medical facilities are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, with the Ahmedabad police reporting a significant increase in calls to emergency services over the last few days.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On