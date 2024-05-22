Actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised in Ahmedabad after heat stroke

Ahmedabad: Superstar Shahrukh Khan was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after suffering from heat stroke during his visit to the state. Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan greets fans after Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on April 14 (AP)

“Shah Rukh Khan has been hospitalised at KD Hospital after he suffered from excessive heat. It is not a serious issue, and he will be discharged soon,” Ahmedabad Rural superintendent of police (SP) Om Prakash Jat, said

Security has been tightened around the hospital.

Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, was in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to attend an Indian Premier League (IPL) match of his Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team at the Narendra Modi Stadium. KKR entered their fourth IPL final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

As news of the 57-year-old actor’s hospitalisation spread, fans gathered near the multi-speciality hospital on the Sarkhej–Gandhinagar highway, prompting police deployment to manage the crowds.

Ahmedabad recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9°C on Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s maximum of 45.2.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Gujarat until May 25, warning of an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms for those exposed to the sun for prolonged periods or engaged in heavy work.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has advised residents to stay indoors, remain hydrated, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

The city’s medical facilities are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses, with the Ahmedabad police reporting a significant increase in calls to emergency services over the last few days.