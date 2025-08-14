Actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra face fraud charges over 60 crore investment deal

The Economic Offences Wing has registered fraud case against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, her husband and businessman Raj Kundra and an unknown person at Juhu Police Station for allegedly cheating Mumbai businessman Deepak Kothari of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal involving his now closed company, Best Deal TV Private Limited. According to a complaint by Deepak Kothari, he provided ₹ 60.48 crore between 2015 and 2023 for the company’s expansion, but Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty allegedly used the funds for personal expenses.

Kothari said he was introduced to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra by agent Rajesh Arya in 2015, when they were directors of Best Deal TV — an online shopping platform in which Shetty reportedly held over 87% shares.

Arya allegedly sought a ₹75 crore loan for the company at 12% annual interest, but suggested routing it as an “investment” to reduce tax liabilities. A meeting followed, and the deal was finalised with an assurance of timely repayment.