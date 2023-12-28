close_game
close_game
News / India News / Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth dies in Chennai at 71

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth dies in Chennai at 71

ByDivya Chandrababu
Dec 28, 2023 10:47 AM IST

Vijayakanth, who was known for his action films, launched the DMDK in 2005 as an alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)

Actor-turned-politician and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday after he was put on a ventilator following testing positive for Covid-19. He was 71.

DMDK leader Vijayakanth. (PTI)
DMDK leader Vijayakanth. (PTI)

Vijayakanth was hospitalised for pneumonia on Tuesday, said a medical bulletin from Chennai’s MIOT Hospital that broke the news about his death. Popularly known as Captain, Vijayakanth was not keeping well over the last few years. He was last seen during DMDK’s meeting on December 14 when his wife V Premalatha was elected as the party chief.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vijayakanth, who was known for his action films and philanthropic work, launched the DMDK in 2005 as an alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

He allied with the AIADMK for the 2011 elections and his party won 29 of the 41 seats it contested. The DMDK left the AIADMK-led ruling alliance ahead of the 2021 assembly elections following disagreements over seat sharing. It allied with the Left and smaller parties but drew a blank.

Tributes poured in for Vijayakanth with chief minister M K Stalin announcing full state honours for his funeral. “His death is a loss to Tamil Nadu and the film world,” Stalin said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vijayakanth as a legend of the Tamil film world. In a post on X, he added Vijayakanth’s charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. “As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out