Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth dies in Chennai at 71

Actor-turned-politician and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday after he was put on a ventilator following testing positive for Covid-19. He was 71. DMDK leader Vijayakanth. (PTI)

Vijayakanth was hospitalised for pneumonia on Tuesday, said a medical bulletin from Chennai’s MIOT Hospital that broke the news about his death. Popularly known as Captain, Vijayakanth was not keeping well over the last few years. He was last seen during DMDK’s meeting on December 14 when his wife V Premalatha was elected as the party chief.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vijayakanth, who was known for his action films and philanthropic work, launched the DMDK in 2005 as an alternative to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

He allied with the AIADMK for the 2011 elections and his party won 29 of the 41 seats it contested. The DMDK left the AIADMK-led ruling alliance ahead of the 2021 assembly elections following disagreements over seat sharing. It allied with the Left and smaller parties but drew a blank.

Tributes poured in for Vijayakanth with chief minister M K Stalin announcing full state honours for his funeral. “His death is a loss to Tamil Nadu and the film world,” Stalin said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Vijayakanth as a legend of the Tamil film world. In a post on X, he added Vijayakanth’s charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. “As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years.”