 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia summoned in illegal IPL streaming case
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia summoned in illegal IPL streaming case

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Apr 25, 2024 10:18 AM IST

The actress has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell for questioning on April 29.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Wing for questioning in connection with the illegal streaming of IPL 2023 on Fairplay App, a sister app of Mahadev betting app, reported news agency ANI.

The actress has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell for questioning on April 29.

It is also reported that Sanjay Dutt’s name also emerged in connection with the case. He was asked to appear for questioning earlier this week. However, due to his schedule, he couldn’t appear due to his schedule and asked for a new date.

According to the news agency, the illegal streaming caused Viacom a loss of crores of rupees.

This is a developing story

