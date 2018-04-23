Address railways’ junior employees as ‘aap’, not ‘tu’, says Ashwani Lohani

Address juniors as ‘aap’ and not as ‘tu’ or ‘tum’, Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani has asked senior railway officials, in a bid to boost the self-esteem of the national transporter’s the crucial work force.

Lohani has issued the instructions last week in a directive, similar to the ones he has been issuing at regular intervals in a bid to curb the VIP culture and protocol in the Indian Railways.

“Lot of supervisors and staff tell me that the officers address them as ‘tu’ or ‘tum’ and not ‘aap’. This is an undignified behaviour and we definitely need to have a cultured one in our dealings with the subordinates.”

“Let us build a very cultured organization and immaculate conduct. Please provide leadership on this front too,” he said in his message to all divisional railways managers, general managers and the principal heads of various departments.

This is the latest in a series of measures initiated by Lohani to cut down on the VIP culture in the Indian Railways.

Earlier he had banned the practice of presenting bouquets or gifts to senior officials and dispensed with the mandatory personal presence of railway general managers during the arrival or departure of the Railway Board chairman or members during their visits to zonal railways. He had also scaled down the various travel benefits of senior officials.