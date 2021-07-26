Biocon Biologics gets license to manufacture antibody treatment for Covid-19

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of the Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical firm Biocon, announced on Monday it has received an "exclusive license" from the US-based Adagio Therapeutics to manufacture and commercialise an antibody-based treatment for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India and select markets.

Also Read | Monoclonal antibody cocktail: Glimmer of hope against Covid-19

"ADG20, a novel monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses, is in global clinical development by Adagio as a single agent for the treatment and prevention of Covid-19, which is caused by SARS-CoV-2, its variants, and future variants that may emerge," a Biocon Biologics' statement read. The statement also noted that ADG20 is "uniquely poised" to address the need for an effective, safe and convenient therapy for Covid-19.

This, it said, is due to the antibody's potential to address "resistant" variants, including the Delta variant, as well as its ability to be administered as a single, intramuscular injection. Also, according to initial data, ADG20 can provide rapid and durable protection from Covid-19 for up to 12 months, the statement said.

Also Read | Eli Lilly receives emergency-use approval for antibody drugs to treat Covid-19

Biocon Biologics executive chairperson hailed its partnership with Adagio Therapeutics. "We are very proud to partner with Adagio in our shared mission to provide affordable access to a best-in-class antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2. This partnership between the two sides aligns our joint vision of bringing superior biologic therapies to patients in low and middle-income countries," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

Under the terms of the deal, Biocon can seek clinical and nonclinical data from Adagio's emergency use authorisation (EUA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Adagio is likely to seek EUA in the US by as early as the first quarter of 2022.

(With PTI inputs)







