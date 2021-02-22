Adityanath raises ‘love jihad’ and Sabarimala issues to hit out at Kerala govt
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday invoked “love jihad” and the Sabarimala temple issues to attack the ruling CPI(M) and the Opposition Congress and said both were in a race to implement appeasement politics in the state.
Inaugurating the ‘Vijay Yatra’ led by state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, K Surendran in north Kerala’s Kasaragod ahead of the assembly elections, the UP CM said that in 2009 when the Kerala high court sought action against love jihad both [the parties] were in a hurry to deny it. “Love jihad was a move to establish Islamic State. When the high court ordered the police to investigate it in 2009 both parties denied it and supported such elements. Appeasement politics was carving Kerala and the BJP will put an end to it. The high court had said love jihad will turn Kerala into an Islamic republic. But the government was sleeping and encouraging these elements. Now many state governments have enacted law to contain the scourge.”
He also criticised the government’s handling of the Sabarimala temple issue. “The government had hurt feelings of believers. I laud BJP workers who stood with devotees. While the state government was trying to destroy Sabarimala; in Uttar Pradesh, we are building a temple...,” he said.
Reacting to UP CM’s statements, CPI(M) leader A Anandan said it did not need a certificate from a leader who always spewed communal venom. “He made such statements earlier too. We don’t expect anything else from him. His utterances will not polarise people here.”
