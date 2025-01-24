Afraid of family's ‘reaction’, rape victim puts knife, stones in private parts: Report

A woman reportedly put stones and a surgical blade in her private parts as she was ‘afraid’ of her family's reaction to her alleged rape. According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday. (HT FILE)

The incident occurred at Nalasopara near Mumbai and the rape accused, an auto-rickshaw driver, was arrested and charged, according to NDTV.

The incident

As per the police, the woman and the auto-rickshaw driver went to the Arnala Beach, about 12 km from her Nalasopara home, on Tuesday, and planned to spend the night there.

However, they were forced to spend the night on the beach as they could not get a hotel room because she didn't have a valid ID. This is when she was sexually assaulted, police said.

While the accused fled, the victim managed to reach the Nalasopara railway station but was ‘panic stricken’ at the thought of returning home, after having spent the night away and having to ‘acknowledge’ the rape to her family.

Subsequently, she bought a surgical knife and put it inside her body, in addition to pushing stones inside her as well.

Shortly afterwards, the woman felt pain and began to bleed, unsurprisingly, and contacted the local police, who rescued her and filed a rape case against her companion.

The woman claimed she is an orphan who lived in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi with her uncle, and that the two came to Mumbai on Monday.

While police believe she has ‘mental health issues,’ the victim's father told them about two sexual assault complaints made by his daughter: one each from Nirmal Nagar and Shivaji Nagar, both in Mumbai and from 2023.