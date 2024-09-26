AFSPA extended in 8 districts of Nagaland; 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh

The Centre has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in eight districts in Nagaland and three in Arunachal Pradesh after a review of the law-and-order situation in the two northeastern states. An area or district is notified as a disturbed area under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. (Representative file photo)

The AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for the “maintenance of public order”.

In a notification issued on Wednesday evening, the Union home ministry said the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared eight districts, and 21 police stations in five other districts of Nagaland as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024.

The home ministry said a further review of the law-and-order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken.

The districts and police stations areas have been declared as ‘disturbed area’ again under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification issued on Wednesday night said.

The districts in Nagaland where the AFSPA was reimposed are Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said under the AFSPA, the central government had declared Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam as ‘disturbed area’ with effect from April 1, 2024.

A further review of the law-and-order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has also been undertaken, it said.

“Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering the state of Assam, are declared as ‘disturbed area’ under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2024 unless withdrawn earlier,” the notification said.