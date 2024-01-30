Bihar: After 10 hours with Lalu Yadav, ED to question RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on land-for-jobs case today

Bihar: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Patna, where he will be questioned in connection with the land-for-jobs case. This comes after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned for over 10 hours related to the case. Former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.(PTI)

The federal agency, probing the money laundering angle in the case, had issued a summons to Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav on January 19 after he failed to appear on earlier dates. Tejashwi Yadav was earlier summoned for questioning in the case on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“This is not a new thing. This greeting card is being sent to those who are not coming with them. Whenever any agency calls our family, we go there and cooperate with them and answer their questions,” Misa Bharti, daughter of Lalu Yadav and a Rajya Sabha MP, told the media on Monday when she came to receive her father from ED's Patna office.

Rohini Acharya, Lalu's other daughter, expressed anger over the ED questioning his father and criticised the central agency.

"Sab ko malum hai papa ki kya halat hai, bina madad ke chal nahi sakte phir bhi kitna giroge gidaro...Yeh gudri ka lal Lalu hai, sher akela hai, kamjor nahi," (Everyone knows my father's health condition, he can't walk without support but how low will you jackals get ? This is poor man's son Lalu, the lion is alone but not weak), she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

What is the land-for-jobs case?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had first lodged a case related to allegations that during Lalu Yadav's stint as Union railway minister from 2004-09, he gave away railway jobs in Group D posts in lieu of plots of land either gifted or sold at throwaway prices by the beneficiaries to his family members.

The case has also named Lalu's wife, Rabri Devi, Misa and another daughter, Hema Yadav, along with 12 others. In 2023, the ED had conducted searches at premises linked to Lalu Yadav and his family members.