‘Sher akela hai’: Lalu's daughter slams RJD chief's questioning by ED

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya has expressed anger over Enforcement Directorate(ED) questioning her father in connection with the land-for-job case, in Patna on Monday. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with the Land for Job scam case, in Patna on Monday. (ANI)

Rohini took to X(formerly Twitter) and launched an angry tirade against the central government's law enforcement agencies, including the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED.

"Sab ko malum hai papa ki kya halat hai, bina madad ke chal nahi sakte phir bhi kitna giroge gidaro...Yeh gudri ka lal Lalu hai, sher akela hai, kamjor nahi," (Everyone knows my father's health condition, he can't walk without support but how low will you jackals get ? This is poor man's son Lalu, the lion is alone but not weak), posted Rohini.

In a separate post, she further wrote, "agar mere papa ko kharoch aaya toh mere se bura koi nahi hoga mark my words." (If my father gets even a bruise then there won't be anyone more destructive than me, mark my words).

On Monday, Lalu Prasad reached ED's office in Patna at around 11am. He was accompanied by his elder daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti. The central agency had issued summons to Lalu on January 19 after he failed to appear on earlier dates.

The development comes a day after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar ended his party Janata Dal (United)'s alliance with RJD to form the government again with BJP. In August 22, Kumar had dumped the BJP to rejoin the alliance with the RJD.

What's the land-for-job case ?

Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Railway Minister of India in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2004-09.

It is alleged that during Prasad's ministerial stint, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in lieu, these people transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister and A K Infosystems Private Limited.