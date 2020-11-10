e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After 12-day blockade over border row, trucks start moving from Assam to Mizoram

After 12-day blockade over border row, trucks start moving from Assam to Mizoram

The movement of vehicles resumed after Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla brokered chief secretary-level talks betweenAssam and Mizoram on Sunday to end the impasse.

india Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:10 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Trucks moving from Lailapur in Assam to Mizoram on Monday.
Trucks moving from Lailapur in Assam to Mizoram on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Ending a 12-day blockade of a national highway following a border row between the two states, trucks started moving from Assam to Mizoram on Monday.

Circle Officer of Sonai in Cachar district of Assam Sudeep Nath said that 21 trucks carrying essential goods as well as buses carrying passengers moved from Lailapur on the border with police escort.

He added that empty trucks, which were stranded on the Mizoram side due to the blockade, also started entering Assam from Monday.

The movement of vehicles resumed after Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla brokered chief secretary-level talks between both states on Sunday to end the impasse.

According to Nath, there has been no untoward incident along the 164-km long border between the two states since Saturday and the situation is slowly returning to normalcy.

Residents on the Assam side had blocked the NH 306 leading to Mizoram on October 28 seeking removal of Mizoram security forces from the border areas between two states.

Assam had claimed that Mizoram’s security personnel had encroached upon its territory and had even started construction while the latter maintained that its personnel were on its territory.

The residents of Lailapur decided to call off the blockade a day after Mizoram agreed to withdraw its forces from the border and deploy 3 companies of Border Security Force (BSF) along the disputed area.

Tensions between both states flared up last month after some huts on the border were allegedly burnt by miscreants. In the violence that followed several persons from both sides were injured.

tags
top news
Bihar election: Counting begins across 243 seats, fate of 3,700 candidates to be decided
Bihar election: Counting begins across 243 seats, fate of 3,700 candidates to be decided
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Live: Vote-counting for by-polls on 58 assembly seats in 11 states begins
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Grand Alliance poll campaign may have turned election, says survey
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
China ready to talk on all flashpoints: Officials
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
Minors raped: Both suspects were familiar to victims, say police
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
‘He’s not comfortable’: Rohit explains why Hardik is unlikely to bowl
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi Yadav

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In