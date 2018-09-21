After 3 policemen are killed, resignation videos emerge in Kashmir

Shortly after the bodies of three policemen killed by militants were found in south Kashmir’s Shopian today, several videos messages emerged on social media that purportedly show special police officers announcing their decision to resign.

A senior Kashmir police officer said they are yet to authenticate the claims being made in the video messages. At least six such messages have emerged and are being circulated widely.

In one video, the person identifies himself as Shabir Ahmad Thokar of Samnoo in south Kashmir. Thokar says on camera that he has been working as a special police officer for the last eight years, but has now decided to disassociate himself from the force.

This decision, he says, was not taken under duress.

A report by news agency PTI referred to a video by another SPO who had resigned on Monday and claimed to putting out the video to put to rest any doubts that anyone may have.

The three policemen found dead today had received threats from militants, who said they must resign by September 19.

Militant group Hizbul Mujahideen has several times warned local policemen, especially SPOs, to resign from the force, saying that the government was using them.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:05 IST