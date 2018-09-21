Three policemen, one civilian abducted by militants in Kashmir’s Shopian, say cops

Three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a brother of a policeman were kidnapped on Thurday night in south Kashmir’s Shopian where militancy has been on the rise, police sources said. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility.

The kidnappings took place in Kapran village. More details are awaited.

The Hizbul Mujahideen had some time back given what it called a ‘final warning’ to SPOs to quit their jobs by September 19 .

In recent times, militants have targeted policemen. Last week, suspected militants killed a 45-year-old army man, who was home to mourn the death of his teenage son in Kulgam.

Last month, 11 members of police families were abducted but later released unharmed.

In June, Army soldier Aurangzeb was abducted from a private vehicle when he was going home for Eid in Shopian. His body was recovered from a Pulwama village.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 09:25 IST