After 4 days, Kashmir highway partially restored from Ramban to Valley

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:57 IST

After remaining blocked for four straight days, the 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was partially restored from Ramban to Kashmir Valley on Saturday morning. SSP national highway JS johar said that the highway stretch at Dalwas has still not been restored.

A portion of road had been washed away in a mudslide at Dalwas on Wednesday in Ramban district.

A local from Batote said, “Only Kashmir-bound vehicles stranded between Ramban and Valley are being allowed to proceed to their destinations in Kashmir.”

The up-traffic is moving cautiously due to slippery road conditions, he added.

Landslides have been cleared from Marog, Digdol, Monkey Morh, Cafeteria Morh, Mompassi and Panthial, he said.

The weather has also opened up in Ramban, situated at the highest altitude on Kashmir highway.

“It is bright and sunny today,” said the local, adding that daily commuters know that landslides are triggered when weather turns dry soon after rains as loose rocks and soil come off the hills.

“NHAI has pressed its men and machines to completely restore the highway. At Dalwas we are at work to restore the stretch,” said an NHAI official.

After moderate to heavy rains in J&K since Tuesday, rains stopped Friday afternoon.

Since Tuesday, over 2,000 vehicles were left stranded at various places in Chenani, Udhampur and Nagrota.