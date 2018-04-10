BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh’s brother arrested after Adityanath steps in, SIT to probe Unnao rape

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s brother was arrested on Tuesday for the alleged custodial death of an 18-year-old rape victim’s father. This came a day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath promised strict action and reprimanded Kuldeep, the accused Bangarmau MLA.

The police also set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the woman’s allegations of rape against the lawmaker.

She has accused Kuldeep and his aides of raping her last year. The woman also said the police did not investigate her allegations and did not name Kuldeep in an official document which recorded her complaint.

She attempted suicide in front of Adityanath’s residence on Sunday, alleging police inaction even after repeated complaints.

Police spokesperson Rahul Srivastava said Atul Singh Sengar, the brother of Kuldeep, was arrested for attacking the woman’s father on April 3 that allegedly caused his death on Monday.

The NHRC also sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state police chief seeking a detailed report on the death of the father of an alleged gangrape victim in judicial custody in Unnao, and has asked the authorities to ensure “the aggrieved family is not subjected to further harassment”.

“The incident was reported to have happened a day after the alleged rape victim tried to immolate herself near the chief minister’s residence accusing BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aides of gangrape,” the NHRC said today.

‘No clean chit yet’

He said that charges of voluntarily causing hurt, culpable homicide and criminal intimidation have been slapped against the MLA’s brother.

The father of the woman died on Monday, hours after he collapsed in prison where he had been detained after being assaulted by men purportedly connected to the MLA.

“We have not given a clean chit to anyone. No one will be spared. All the accused, including the MLA, will be questioned,” additional director general (law and order) Anand Kumar said on Tuesday.

Adityanath on Monday pulled up Kuldeep and told him that police have started a fresh probe into the allegations of the woman and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

The chief minister said the additional director general (Lucknow) has been directed to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprit. He said the additional director general (Lucknow) has been directed to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprit in a press release.

Magisterial probe

The state government has also announced a magisterial investigation after the alleged rape victim said her father had been murdered in prison.

“He was killed at the behest of the BJP MLA inside the jail. We were getting threats and they killed my father,” the woman told reporters on Monday.

The woman alleged that when the family returned to Unnao from Delhi earlier this month to file a petition for Kuldeep to be named in the rape case, his brother Atul and his aides assaulted her father.

Her father too had earlier accused the MLA’s brother and his men of accosting him in Makhi, a town in Unnao, and forcing him to withdraw the complaints.

Kuldeep rejected the charge as a conspiracy by opponents and said the complainant belonged to a “low class”, even as six policemen were suspended.

Opposition attack

The opposition has criticised the BJP government in the state for the police inaction.

“Beti Bachao, khud maare jao (Protect your daughter and get killed),” Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

“A young woman accused BJP MLA of rape. Instead of arresting the MLA the police takes her father into custody. Later he (her father) dies in custody while the MLA is roaming scot-free,” he added.

“This is a shameful incident. The BJP MLA has been directly named. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has no right to continue in office and he should take moral responsibility for failing to protect a woman,” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a press statement said.