Home / India News / After Amit Shah, KCR unfurls Tricolour at different venue for same event

After Amit Shah, KCR unfurls Tricolour at different venue for same event

india news
Updated on Sep 17, 2022 01:06 PM IST

Addressing the grand ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations in Hyderabad, Amit Shah on called it a ‘historic day’ for the city whose history goes long back.

On the occasion of Telangana National Unity Day, CM K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the national flag in Hyderabad.(Source: TRS/Twitter)
On the occasion of Telangana National Unity Day, CM K Chandrashekar Rao hoisted the national flag in Hyderabad.(Source: TRS/Twitter)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A few minutes after Union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at parade grounds marking the celebrations of ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day', Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao or KCR on Saturday unfurled the Tricolour on Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam (Telangana National Integration Day) elsewhere in Hyderabad - to mark 75 years of Hyderabad's annexation to the Indian union.

“My heartfelt wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam. On September 17, 1948, Telangana became an integral part of India. It transformed from dynastic rule into the democratic phase," news agency PTI quoted KCR as saying at the event.

KCR said the state recently celebrated the 75 years of Independence Day in grandeur manner for 15 days. The state government had on September 3 announced its decision to observe September 17 as Telangana National Integration Day.

September 17 is the day erstwhile Hyderabad State under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948.

The Centre is holding an event to commemorate ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’ with the home minister as the chief guest.

Addressing the grand ‘Liberation Day’ celebrations in Hyderabad, Shah on called it a ‘historic day’ for the city whose history goes long back. "If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated,” Shah told the massive gathering at the public rally.

On Twitter, Shah greeted the people of Telangana, Hyderabad-Karnataka, and Marathwada on 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' and hailed them for their courageous fight against the “atrocities” of the 'Razakars' to merge the region into the Union of India.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
kcr national flag telangana hyderabad amit shah + 3 more
kcr national flag telangana hyderabad amit shah + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out