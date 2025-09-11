After attack on 2 doctors, call for 48-hr shutdown of Arunachal hospital services

ITANAGAR: Associations of doctors and nurses in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday announced a 48-hour shutdown of hospital services across the state from Friday to protest the assault on two doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun. The associations also submitted a memorandum to the state government seeking immediate redressal of long-pending issues to ensure a congenial and secure working atmosphere in hospitals (Facebook/PemaKhanduBJP)

A joint statement issued by the associations said the state’s government and private hospitals would remain closed for two days -- emergency services would, however, continue to function - in the first phase of their agitation against the brutal attack on two doctors on Thursday,

The statement was issued by TRIHMS Faculty Association, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal Branch, Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA), and the Trained Nurses’ Association of India (TNAI) Arunachal Pradesh Branch.

The bodies also submitted a memorandum to the state government seeking immediate redressal of long-pending issues to ensure a congenial and secure working atmosphere in hospitals. “The further course of action will depend on the government’s response,” the statement added.

The decision comes hours after Dr Arvind Pusha, senior resident of TRIHMS’ Paediatric Department, and another senior resident, Dr Tam Tariang, were attacked at about 10:50am on Thursday. The suspect allegedly hit the doctor 15 times with a rod before punching and kicking him. The second doctor, Dr Tariang, also sustained grievous injuries when he tried to come to Dr Pusha’s rescue.

“An investigation has been launched into the incident and the motive behind the attack is yet to be established,” Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge Inspector K. Dev said, adding that the accused was arrested.

Health minister Biyuram Wahge, who visited the medical college later in the day, strongly condemned the incident. He also rebutted initial reports that a machete was used in the attack.

He said the accused picked up an iron rod from within the hospital Wahge added that one doctor suffered a fracture while the other sustained a deep cut injury.

“Hospital work will continue, and any grievances from the medical fraternity should be placed before the government without resorting to strikes or dharnas,” he said.

The incident triggered outrage among medical staff. Services at the hospital were partially disrupted as doctors, nurses and support staff staged a protest outside the institute demanding enhanced security and protection for healthcare professionals.

TRIHMS chief medical superintendent Dr Dukhum Raina, who filed the FIR, sought stringent legal action against the accused, warning that such incidents erode the morale of frontline health workers.

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee also condemned the assault. The party’s general secretary Gyamar Tana, however, did not support the disruption in medical services, reasoning that patient care must not be compromised once the suspect was arrested.