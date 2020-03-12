e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / After collision with Kolkata Port Trust ship, Bangladeshi cargo vessel sinks in Hooghly

After collision with Kolkata Port Trust ship, Bangladeshi cargo vessel sinks in Hooghly

The Bangladeshi vessel, ‘M V Mamatamoy’, developed a mechanical failure and a crack in the hull because of the collision. It was brought near the jetty at Maheshtala in the Budge Budge area of South 24 Parganas, where it slowly sank along with the cargo

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 15:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
A Bangladeshi cargo vessel sank in the Hooghly River on Thursday afternoon, hours after it collided with a vessel of the Kolkata Port Trust. (Image used for representation).
A Bangladeshi cargo vessel sank in the Hooghly River on Thursday afternoon, hours after it collided with a vessel of the Kolkata Port Trust. (Image used for representation).(FILE PHOTO.)
         

A Bangladeshi cargo vessel which was returning to the country with fly ash from West Bengal sank in the Hooghly River on Thursday afternoon, hours after it collided with a dispatch vessel of the Kolkata Port Trust (KPT).

The Bangladeshi vessel, ‘M V Mamatamoy’, developed a mechanical failure and a crack in the hull because of the collision. It was brought near the jetty at Maheshtala in the Budge Budge area of South 24 Parganas, where it slowly sank along with the cargo. The crew members were taken to safety. They managed to recover their personal belongings. One of them was injured during the collision.

“The Bangladeshi vessel entered the designated route followed by KPT ships and collided with dispatch vessel ‘Ravindra’ which was sent to repair some buoys,” KPT spokesperson Sanjay Mukherjee said. “The KPT vessel was also damaged. The KPT chairman has ordered an inquiry,” he added.

Since the vessel which sank was carrying fly ash and also had fuel the spill would lead to pollution, eyewitnesses said.

tags
top news
More than 6,000 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, says govt
More than 6,000 Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, says govt
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Amit Shah welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia: ‘His induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve’
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro launched in India
2020 Hyundai Verna bookings now open, launch expected end of March
2020 Hyundai Verna bookings now open, launch expected end of March
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
640 light-years from Earth is an ‘ultra-hot planet’ where it rains iron
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns again, wait for toss continues
INDvSA 1st ODI live: Rain returns again, wait for toss continues
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news