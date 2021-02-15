Can do whatever they want to at their movement: BKU's Rakesh Tikait after Congress leader’s liquor offer to farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday hit out at Haryana Congress leader Vidya Rani over her remarks about distributing liquor to the protesting farmers, who have been camping at several border points in Delhi for more than 80 days. Tikait said that such people didn’t have anything to do with the agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws and added that the Congress party could distribute whatever it wanted in its own movement.
“What is the use of liquor here? I don’t know why she’s making such comments. Such people don’t have anything to do with the movement. It’s wrong and shouldn’t be done. They can distribute whatever they want to at their movement,” Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Rani had made the comment during the Congress’ executive meet in Jind, which was attended by Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli and other leaders. “We should help them. Be it money, vegetables, liquor - we can contribute as we like and strengthen this agitation. It is not a movement of farmers only but all of us,” Rani is heard saying in a 80 second video, which has been doing the rounds on social media.
She said that the party would take out a ‘padyatra’ or a march in Jind and that the farmers’ protest had further strengthened the party in Haryana after it had been facing a crisis. “The farmers’ protest will give new direction and strength to the party,” the Congress leader from the Narwana constituency added.
Tikait also said that 40 farmer leaders, who are spearheading the movement against the central farm laws, would tour across India seeking support for the protest and repeated his previous point that the farmers’ unions would not let the Centre sit in peace till all demands of the protesters are met.
“This time the target (for the tractor parade) will be 40 lakh tractors. We all 40 leaders will tour the entire country to gain support. Everyone is united for the movement. Now, the farmers will decide the future of the country,” he said while addressing a mahapanchayat in the Karnal district of Haryana.
