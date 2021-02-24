After court rap over Disha's arrest, Delhi Police chief explains intent

A day after a court in Delhi gave bail to climate activist Disha Ravi in a case about creating an online toolkit, the city's police commissioner made the force's stand clear.

On court saying that the evidence against Ravi was "scant and sketchy", Delhi Police commissioner SN Shrivastava talked about intent.

"There isn't anything called 'toolkit' as such, but if you use it for misinformation that causes violence, then it is not acceptable. That was the intent here," Srivastava said, explaining the reason behind the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

On curbing misuse of social media, the Delhi Police chief said, "Strict surveillance can be done (of the platform). Anything that spreads anarchy or causes harm, action should be taken against them."

Shrivastava further said that police's investigation is still underway in the 'toolkit' matter.

Ravi was arrested on the charges of sedition for allegedly sharing a 'toolkit' - a Google document - in favour of the ongoing farmers' protest. The court granted her bail stating that evidence on record was not sufficient to keep a 22-year-old "young lady" with absolutely no criminal antecedents in custody.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana opined that citizens are "conscience keepers" of government in any democratic nation and cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with the state policies.

Ravi was released from Tihar jail on Tuesday night, hours after the judge pronounced the bail order. She was arrested by the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell from her Bengaluru home on February 13.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against "pro-Khalistan" creators of the "toolkit" for waging a "social, cultural and economic war against the Government of India".

