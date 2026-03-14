Senior Congress leaders expressed confidence that Kannur Lok Sabha MP and former KPCC chief, K Sudhakaran, would adhere to party diktats after an emotional post on his Facebook account on Friday. After ‘emotional’ post, Cong leaders say MP remains loyal to party

Sudhakaran, who has publicly expressed desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Kannur, has been reportedly informed by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph that the party high command would take the final call on whether incumbent MPs should contest the assembly polls.

With several MPs including Sudhakaran, Adoor Prakash and Shafi Parambil harbouring hopes of returning to state politics, the central leadership of the party is likely to overrule such ideas.

On Friday, Sudhakaran in a Facebook post talked about his home district Kannur in an emotional vein, underlining that he acted as a “mother hen” to protect generations of Congress workers and leaders from the “attacks and violence perpetrated by the CPI(M)” in the district.

“Kannur is the land where our hearts bled. It is the land which witnessed the sacrifices of Congress workers. For that land, K Sudhakaran will always be present, carrying the Congress tricolour on his chest,” the MP said in the post.

Those close to the Congress leader said the post was intended to pressurise the leadership to allow him to contest from the Kannur assembly constituency, paving the way for his return to state politics. Dozens of workers loyal to him visited his residence and put up posters demanding a ticket for him from Kannur.

Sudhakaran served as the KPCC president between 2021 and 2025 and has been elected from the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency thrice in 2009, 2019 and 2024. He has been elected to the state assembly thrice from Kannur, in 1996, 2001 and 2006. He served as the state’s forest minister between 2001 and 2004.

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan said Sudhakaran will always remain as a leader loyal to the Congress party.

“In the post, he has only talked about his emotional bond with Kannur. He has not said anything about wanting to contest the elections. From what I understand, someone close to him posted it on Facebook. He said he was not aware of it,” said Satheesan.

Senior leader Ramesh Chennithala said Sudhakaran continues to enjoy good relations with everyone in the party. “He is not disheartened at all,” he said.