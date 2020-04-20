After Goa, now Manipur says it has no Covid-19 cases

india

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:22 IST

Manipur on Monday became the second state after Goa to report there were no cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after two patients recovered, chief minister N Biren Singh said.

Goa said on Sunday that last of its seven Covid-19 patients had been declared as recovered and no fresh cases were registered after April 3 in the coastal state.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown (sic),” Biren Singh tweeted.

The northeastern state had reported only two cases of the coronavirus infection, according to the Union health ministry figures.

Authorities had said on Sunday that Manipur’s second Covid-19 patient had tested negative for the first time since undergoing treatment.

Prof Ch Arunkumar, medical superintendent of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal where the patient is admitted, said on Sunday that the man tested negative in his fourth test.

The man had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.

Manipur had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 24 and the patient was discharged on April 12 after being cured. She is at home for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.