e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / After Goa, now Manipur says it has no Covid-19 cases

After Goa, now Manipur says it has no Covid-19 cases

The northeastern state had reported only two cases of the coronavirus infection, according to the Union health ministry figures.

india Updated: Apr 20, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manipur had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 24 and the patient was discharged on April 12 after being cured. She is at home for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Manipur had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 24 and the patient was discharged on April 12 after being cured. She is at home for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.(REUTERS)
         

Manipur on Monday became the second state after Goa to report there were no cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after two patients recovered, chief minister N Biren Singh said.

Goa said on Sunday that last of its seven Covid-19 patients had been declared as recovered and no fresh cases were registered after April 3 in the coastal state.

“I am glad to share that Manipur is now Corona free.Both patients hv fully recovered and have tested negative.There are no fresh cases of the virus in the state.This has been possible because of cooperation of public &medical staff and strict enforcement of lockdown (sic),” Biren Singh tweeted.

The northeastern state had reported only two cases of the coronavirus infection, according to the Union health ministry figures.

Authorities had said on Sunday that Manipur’s second Covid-19 patient had tested negative for the first time since undergoing treatment.

Prof Ch Arunkumar, medical superintendent of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal where the patient is admitted, said on Sunday that the man tested negative in his fourth test.

The man had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.

Manipur had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 24 and the patient was discharged on April 12 after being cured. She is at home for the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

tags
top news
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
59 arrested for ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting of Covid-19 patients
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
5 times India dissed Pakistan’s propaganda during Covid-19 crisis
LIVE: Gujarat reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 67
LIVE: Gujarat reports 4 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 67
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Oil price drops to 21-year low with storage filling as demand shrivels
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news