Manipur’s 2nd Covid-19 patient tests negative two weeks after treatment

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 11:40 IST

Manipur’s second Covid-19 patient has tested negative for the first time since undergoing treatment, according to official sources. The northeastern state has reported only two cases of coronavirus infection, according to the latest health ministry figures.

Prof Ch Arunkumar, medical superintendent of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Imphal where the male patient is admitted, said on Sunday that the man tested negative in his fourth test. The test was conducted at Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) of RIMS and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), another government hospital in the state capital.

“As per the standing protocol, the repeat test will be conducted after 24 hours as two tests are required to be negative,” Prof Arunkumar said. “Based on its results, we may discuss and take future course of action,” he added.

The man had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 2.

Dr Sasheekumar Mangang, additional director and spokesperson of state health department,also shared the news of the negative test of Manipur’s second coronavirus case through a press release on Saturday. He said that the patient will likely be discharged soon if the next test result also comes out to be negative.

Manipur’s first Covid-19 case, a female, was reported on March 24 following which she was treated at JNIMS and discharged on April 12 after being cured. She is now staying home for the mandatory 14 days quarantine.

Meanwhile, in a review meeting held in Imphal on Saturday, the state chief secretary appreciated the efforts of the health department and advised it to ramp up quarantine facilities and testing capabilities, according a press release by Covid-19 Common Control Room in Imphal.

At the same time the authorities of RIMS and JNIMS had been instructed not to curtail emergency services, the release said.

As on Saturday 1,92,335 persons were screened for coronavirus while 328 persons were tested for the disease in Manipur, as per status report of state surveillance officer Dr L Tomcha Khuman of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. In addition, 96 persons are staying at government quarantine centres while 263 of them have completed their quarantine.