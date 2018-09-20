After Imran Khan letter, India warms up to Sushma-Qureshi meet in New York

Following a letter from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to PM Narendra Modi, efforts are in place for a meeting between external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, senior officials told HT.

The date of the meeting, they said, is yet to be finalised.

Though the two foreign ministers are to attend the SAARC foreign ministers lunch and get-together on September 27, efforts are for a stand-alone meeting.

Swaraj will leave for New York on September 24. She and Qureshi are heading the delegations of their respective countries to the United Nations General Assembly.

Though in his letter, Khan called for resumption of comprehensive dialogue process, India would like to see progress on the neighbour addressing its concerns on terrorism, sources indicated.

They said any move such as Pakistan moving ahead with the process of bringing those behind 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks would be a proof of its sincerity in addressing New Delhi’s concerns.

The two sides haven’t officially said anything about the meeting between the two foreign ministers.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:36 IST