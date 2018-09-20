Let’s talk, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan in letter to PM Narendra Modi

Picking up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stress on constructive engagement, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan and suggested, as the first step, a meeting between foreign ministers Sushma Swaraj and Shah Mehmood Qureshi later this month.

“Pakistan and India have an undeniably challenging relationship. We, however, owe it to our people, especially the future generations, to peacefully resolve all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to bridge differences and achieve a mutually beneficial outcome,” Imran Khan said in his letter, accessed by news agency ANI.

The Pakistan PM added that the two countries also need to pay close attention to resolve differences on Siachin and Sir Creek. “Pakistan remains ready to discuss terrorism,” the letter says.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/2FZRci3d50 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018

Imran Khan’s letter is seen as a pitch for resuming the comprehensive dialogue process, also called the Indo-Pak composite dialogue process that had been derailed after multiple terror attacks in India.

“The Prime Minister has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await a formal response from India,” Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign ministry said, according to news agency ANI.

PM Modi had conveyed New Delhi’s commitment to build good neighbourly relations and pursue constructive and meaningful engagement last month, the day the cricketer-turned-politician was sworn in as Pakistan’s 22nd premier.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 13:24 IST