After Kharge's ‘bete ke shaadi’ jibe at Modi, BJP hits back: ‘Yuvraj ki shaadi mein zaroor aayenge'

The BJP at times uses the term “Yuvraj” as a political jibe at Rahul Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to Kharge's comments, Singh took to the social media platform 'X' and said, “Kharge ji, if the Congress yuvraj's marriage ever happens, we will definitely come to it.”

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hit back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "bete ki shaadi" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Bihar. Following Kharge's remark, Singh took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi.

Kharge's swipe at PM Modi Singh's response comes after the Congress president criticised PM Modi for always being on the move for elections. This latest flashpoint bettwen the Congress and BJP comes days before the first phase of the Bihar elections.

"Narendra Modi is roaming around in Bihar as if it's his son's wedding. From panchayat elections to parliamentary elections, it's Modi who roams around; every time, only his face is visible. Hey.. how many times will people vote just by seeing Modi's face," said Kharge during a rally on Monday.

Modi's ‘katta’ jibe at Congress, RJD alliance With phase one of the Bihar elections just two days away, the campaign in the state has intensified as the campaigning.

PM Narendra Modi launched a multi-pronged attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. In his address, the PM accused the alliance of undertaking “political tours to protect infiltrators”.

Modi further accused the opposition Mahagathbandhan of allowing “jungle raj” in Bihar.

"In the dictionary of RJD and Congress. What words, what emotions are there? The dictionary of RJD and Congress is filled with words like 'katta', cruelty, bitterness, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption. This is all they learned in the school of Jungle Raj," he said.

Bihar is all set to the go to the polls in two phases. The 243 constituencies will head to vote on November 6 and November 11. The results will be declared by the Election Commission of India on November 14.