After 'Laxmi-Ganesha' appeal, Kejriwal to now perform pooja entire day on Holi

Expressing concern over the “state of the country”, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he will perform pooja the entire day on Holi for the country's betterment and asked people to join him. In a video statement, Kejriwal said he was not worried about arrested AAP leaders Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia but about the state of the country as “no one is left to work for the common people and to listen to them.” Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"A nation whose Prime Minister puts those providing good education and medical treatment to the people behind bars and supports those who loot the country, the situation of that country is very worrying," Kejriwal said.

“I have decided that I will pray and perform pooja the entire day on Holi for better of the country. If you also think that the Prime Minister's actions are not correct, if you are too worried about the condition of the country, then I have an appeal -- After celebrating Holi, please take out some time to join me performing pooja for (betterment of) the country,” he added.

Kejriwal's appeal comes a week after AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi government have rejected the charges against Sisodia, and alleged that it was a ploy by the BJP-ruled Centre to target its political rivals.

Last year, Kejriwal asked for Indian currency notes to feature images of Hindu Gods Ganesha and Laxmi along with that of Mahatma Gandhi in a bid to stem the slide of rupee against dollar, triggering a political storm. Addressing a virtual news conference, Kejriwal said he got a “strong feeling” while offering prayers during Diwali that if the Indian currency notes have these images, it will help fructify efforts to improve the economy. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused him of “fake Hindutva”, other Opposition parties accusing him of choosing majoritarianism over science.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON