After Marathas, now Brahmins to protest in Mumbai for reservations

After Maratha and Dhangars, Brahmins have now demanded reservations for their community in Maharashtra. The Samast Brahmin Samaj, an organisation of Brahmins has decided to demonstrate at Azad Maidan, Mumbai on January 22, to press for various demands.

Vishwajeet Deshpande, convenor of Samast Brahmin Samaj said in a press note that the 10 per cent reservation for upper castes approved by Parliament was unlikely to materialise as it would face legal hurdles.

“Hence, the Brahmin community requires separate reservations. We will gather in large numbers at Azad Maidan to protest in a peaceful manner,” said Deshpande.

The Samast Brahmin Samaj, Maharashtra has maintained that a huge section of the Brahmins in the state is still backward and does not earn enough through their employment as priests. Hence, the association has put forth 15 demands, including monthly pension of Rs 5,000 for those performing religious duties.

They have also demanded formation of a separate Financial Developmental Board for the community, student hostels at every district and free education till post-graduation for the children.

The Maharashtra government in December 2018 had sanctioned 16 per cent reservation for Marathas after a violent agitation in the state. The total reservation in the state has now gone up to 68%.

