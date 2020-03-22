After Metro shutdown, Sec 144 in Delhi bans protests and gatherings

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 16:47 IST

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) were clamped in Delhi on Sunday to prevent further spread of Coronavirus in the capital which has seen 31 positive cases of the disease. The order bans demonstrations, protests, processions among other types of assemblies for social, cultural, political, religious, academic and sports. This order together with the decision to shutdown Metro rail networks across the country including the Delhi metro network till March 31 is expected to cut down chances of community transmission of the disease through gatherings and crowds at public places.

The order which will come into effect from 9pm on Sunday n also bans the organisation of weekly markets except for essential commodities across the national capital.

“Organisation of weekly markets (except for vegetable, fruits and essential commodities), concerts, exhibitions, etc is prohibited,” the order states.

Arvind Kejriwal government had yesterday announced restrictions on gatherings of more than five people in the state.

The order says that there is a “likelihood of fast and widespread community transmission” and the measures are being taken with a view to prevent it.

Any violation of the order issued on Sunday by the Delhi Police Commissioner will be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, says the order.

The order also makes it clear that any individual either infected or suspected to be infected must follow quarantine rules and comply with directions of the surveillance person.