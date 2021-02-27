After new Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru, civic body chief says surrounded by states with rising cases
The chief of Bengaluru’s civic boy on Saturday blamed the neighbouring states of Kerala and Maharashtra after three new Covid-19 clusters were reported in the capital city of Karnataka. The new cluster of coronavirus cases, reports said, have been found in Bengaluru's Yelahanka zone after 18 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Sambhram College of Management Studies, Agragami College and a residential complex. "New clusters have emerged. We are surrounded by Kerala and Maharashtra where cases are rising. Most people coming from here are students, they have been tested and isolated," ANI quoted the BBMP chief as saying.
Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19
The BBMP chief on the emergence of the clusters said most of the people coming to the city are students and have been tested and isolated. Bengaluru on Friday reported 367 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, while the state reported 571 new infections in the last 24 hours.
According to the Union minister of health and family welfare’s data, six states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have reported a major surge in the coronavirus disease cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra and Kerala, the states that have been recognised as a cause of concern by the BBMP chief, are the top contributors to the active coronavirus caseload of India. Maharashtra on Saturday reported the highest new Covid-19 cases at 8,333 followed by Kerala at 3,671.
Also Read | New variants, negligence among reasons for fresh Covid-19 spread, say experts
India has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and last week too, the city of Bengaluru had reported the emergence of two new coronavirus clusters in Bommanahalli of the city. One of the two coronavirus infection clusters were also attributed to the students from Kerala. Found in Manjushree Nursing College near Kaval Byrasandra in Bengaluru out of 210, 40 people were Covid infected and most of those students had come from Kerala, as per the BBMP.
The cabinet secretary is scheduled to chair a review meeting on Saturday with the state and Union territories reporting the increasing trajectory of the coronavirus disease cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again, 16th time this month
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cabinet secretary to hold review meeting with 8 states, UTs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fishing hartal hits coastal belt in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India has highest stake in Rohingyas' return to Myanmar: India at UNGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K border residents thank PM Modi, Khan for ceasefire agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress equally respects all religions, people, castes: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chidambaram slams Centre over treating protesting farmers as 'enemies'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Despite record paddy procurement in Odisha, farmer continue protests
- Farmers across Odisha are resorting to wildcat protests against the procurement system.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress G-23 hold meet in Jammu, discuss Gandhian philosophy, honour Azad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt sets 50 lakh users as threshold for 'significant social media intermediary'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After new Covid-19 clusters in Bengaluru, BBMP chief says surrounded by states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Hunar Haat' is making 'Vocal for Local' campaign a mass movement: Naqvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Can work in peace', says Rajouri village sarpanch on LoC ceasefire
- For the past few years, Pakistan has engaged in shelling and firing along the LoC and the International Border (IB) resulting in casualties, damage to houses, schools, health centres and religious places.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A rare phone call, secret letter: How India got Pak to release IAF’s Abhinandan
- Then RAW chief Anil Dhasmana made a rare phone call to his then ISI counterpart Lt General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah over a secure line, demanding that the IAF pilot be released immediately
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT| Bengal polls 'key battle for democracy': Prashant Kishore
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox