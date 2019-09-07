After new FIR, Ajit Jogi gets hospitalised

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 02:03 IST

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh president and former chief minister Ajit Jogi booked for cheating and forgery in a case related to allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi-NCR on Thursday night after he complained of breathing problem, a party leader said here on Friday.

Hours after the police filed a fresh FIR on Thursday evening, Jogi was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

His aide Nilesh Chauhan said Jogi was facing some breathing problems. “Jogi ji is in ICU,” said Chauhan, who is also the spokesperson for Janata Congress Chhattisgarh. Jogi’s party also released a photograph of Jogi being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The fresh case was filed in Bilaspur district on the complaint of Sameera Paikra, who contested the Marwahi seat in 2013 assembly polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

In his complaint to the police, BJP’s Sameera Paikra had cited an affidavit filed by a government official Patras Tirkey posted in Bilaspur 50 years ago.

Last week, a separate FIR was registered against Ajit Jogi with the Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur after a government-appointed committee rejected his claim of being a tribal.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 02:03 IST