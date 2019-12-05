e-paper
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’

Sitharaman, who was replying to the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20, said that onion price surge was due to factors such as a reduction in the area of cultivation and production.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Minister Ashini Choubey. (ANI photo)
After Nirmala Sitharaman was attacked over her comments on onions, her party colleague and Union minister Ashwini Choubey feigned ignorance about the price of the vegetable.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said on Wednesday she doesn’t eat onion or garlic as she belongs to a family which does not consume it much.

“I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions?” Union minister of state for health and family welfare Choubey asked, according to news agency ANI.

Watch:  ‘I’m a vegetarian, don’t know about onion price’: Ashwini Choubey

 

Sitharaman had made the onion remark while responding to some opposition members in the Lok Sabha on the issue of the soaring price of the vegetable.

The finance minister had dismissed charges that there was a fear factor in the economy and said that the government has taken a series of steps to check the steep rise in onion prices.

Sitharaman, who was replying to the debate on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2019-20, said that onion price surge was due to factors such as a reduction in the area of cultivation and production.

Opposition parties attacked the government over the price of onion, which is now being sold for Rs 180 a kg in some states, on Parliament premises on Thursday as well.

Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a jab at Nirmala Sitharaman over her onion remark and questioned whether she ate avocados, which is priced between Rs 350-Rs 400 a kg in India, instead.

“I thought the finance minister said yesterday she does not eat onions, she is not bothered... What does she eat? Does she eat avocado? She does not eat onions,” Chidambaram, who walked out of Tihar Jail on Wednesday night, said while speaking to reporters.

