After 'Operation Sindoor', Pak summons Indian Charge d'Affaires

ByHT News Desk
May 07, 2025 02:21 PM IST

Pak's summons come after India struck nine terror posts along the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday

Hours after India struck several terror posts in Pakistan in an overnight strike on Wednesday, the latter summoned Indian Chargé d’Affaires and expressed “strong protest” against the attack, said a PTI report.

Operation Sindoor: A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7(Reuters)
Operation Sindoor: A city view of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7(Reuters)

“The Indian Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to receive Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes”, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement, according to the report.

Follow live updates of Operation Sindoor here.

“It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations,” the statement read.

This comes after India struck nine terror posts along the Line of Control in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the Indian army, at least 26 people were killed in the strikes and 46 injured.

Family of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s chief killed

In the precision strikes conducted by the Indian forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’, terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s chief Masood Azhar has said 10 of his family members and four close associates were killed.

Azhar said in a statement that his family members and associates were killed in an Indian strike that hit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) headquarters in Bhawalpur’s Markaz Subhan Allah.

Among those killed in the Indian missile strikes were the elder sister and her husband of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, as well as his nephew and his wife.

Operation Sindoor

The strikes by Indian forces under ‘Operation Sindoor’ come as a strong response to the devastating terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 people on April 22. Out of those killed in Pahalgam attack, most were tourists who had come to enjoy the beautiful Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam.

The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, news agency PTI reported, citing official sources on Wednesday.

In Hindu culture, married women wear sindoor, also called vermilion, as a symbol of their marriage. The April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly male tourists, left behind a trail of heartbreak. Wives, still wearing sindoor — the symbol of marriage — were seen weeping, their lives shattered in an instant. That image struck a chord across the country. The operation’s name, “Sindoor”, became a tribute to them — to love lost, to families torn apart, and to the pain that demanded justice.

With PTI inputs.

